“WATCH: Heart Evangelista reacts to her old OOTD photos”

Heart Evangelista even said “kadiri” to one of her old photos.

Before being one of the Philippine fashion icons, Heart Evangelista also went through a phase where she was still discovering her fashion sense.

In a clip published by Preview, the actress reacted to some of her old “OOTD” photos.

In one of her photos, Heart laughed at her look and even said, “Oh my God, kadiri. Eww, I’ll never do that again. Feeling,” when she saw her photo wearing a black bikini top with a white polo and denim shorts.

“Opening up to the world, masyado lang nag-open. But I appreciate the courage at the time kasi ‘di ko na kayang gawin [‘yan ngayon],” she explained.

Heart also wore a Charina Sarte dress in the past and while she loved the outfit, she admitted that she did not like her look back then.

“Oh my goodness, grabe, sama… I used to bleach my eyebrows a lot when I was younger because I was trying to push for the whole Eurasian look. I don’t like [the look] although at the time, I really loved this dress.”

“I was 24, I just got out of a relationship and it was just so bad. And I was kalat,” she added.

In other photos, Heart also approved of her look and said, “Ayan, mas stable na ako sa life. I was in a relationship, I knew I was going to get engaged… I was already trying to find my style here. I was almost getting it right.”