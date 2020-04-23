“WATCH: Here’s how Regine Velasquez celebrated her 50th birthday at home”

Regine Velasquez just turned 50.

The world may be facing a lot of problems during these trying times, but that doesn’t mean we should stop celebrating important occasions in our lives.

With the entire Luzon currently under enhanced community quarantine, social gatherings are strictly not allowed. So this year, Regine Velasquez, who just turned 50, had a simple celebration at home to mark another milestone in her life.

On Instagram, Regine’s husband Ogie Alcasid shared a video of her blowing a cake with him and their son Nate singing a birthday song.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Regine thanked everyone who remembered her birthday.

“Bago matapos ang araw na ito I just want to say thank you for remembering my birthday. They say 50 is a milestone in fair nararamdaman ko talaga sa tuhod ko yang pagka-milestone niya ha,” she wrote.

While her relatives weren’t physically present to celebrate her birthday, she was still happy she got to celebrate her special day through video conferencing.

She stated: “Thank you to my family @cacaimitra @jovelasquezig @mommy_de @deca28 @mommy_tessie kahit FaceTime lang naki celebrate at nag-pansit pa. Bagamat sobra ko kayong namiss sa araw na ‘to, kahit papaano nagkasama pa rin tayo. Miss and love you guys. Thank you to my husband @ogiealcasid @leilalcasid and Nate @booboobear_nate for making my birthday extra special.”

She also offered her prayers for the complete healing of the world on her special day.

“Ang dasal ko sana matapos na ito at unti-unti tayong bumangon at bumalik sa dati nating buhay. Mahirap at alam kong medyo matagal bago tayo makabawi uli pero alam kong kaya natin to walang imposible lalo na kung taimtim tayong magdarasal. This too shall pass by GOD’s grace,” she said.

Regine Velasquez was born on April 22, 1970.

Meanwhile, Regine Velasquez is set to hold a benefit concert this Saturday, April 25 at 8 P.M. on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN Entertainment