“WATCH: Here’s the first look at the second season of hit Korean series ‘Kingdom’”

‘Kingdom Season 2’ is set to premiere globally on Netflix this coming March 13.

After months of anticipation, Netflix has finally released the first look at the second season of the breakthrough South Korean zombie series Kingdom.

Netflix, in a press release, said Crown Prince Lee Chang has become more determined to fight the growing number of zombies to protect his people.

With the teaser showing scenes of the key characters fighting with legions of zombies, fans of the show can definitely look forward to seeing a more action-packed season — supported by the tagline Blood Will Spill.

Watch the teaser below:

The Netflix original series follows the story of a Crown Prince who embarks on a mission to protect his people following a mysterious plague that spread in the wake of his father’s death.

Kingdom, which initially had six episodes, started streaming on Netflix in January 2019.

The show stars Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doo-na, and Kim Sung-kyu, among others.

Meanwhile, Kingdom 2 is set to premiere globally on March 13.