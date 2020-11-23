“WATCH: Here’s the music video of Alexa Ilacad’s song ‘Love at First Sight’”

Alexa Ilacad has released the official music video of her latest single ‘Love at First Sight.’

The actress is credited as the writer, director, and producer of the three-minute clip.

Produced by Ricky Del Rosario Ilacad and Off the Record, the song’s words and music were by Bryan B and Melissa Erpen.

Watch it below:

[embedded content]

In an interview with Monster RX93.1, Alexa said that she wants people to hear her “maturity” and show her growth through her newest single.

“I wanted the people to see… Since the last time I’ve released [a song] was four years ago. I was only 16, 17 at that time when I released my last album. I wanted people to hear my maturity. I wanted people… that when they listen to the song, they’re like, ‘Oh this feels like a new Alexa. This feels like this girl has grown, this girl has matured,’ and through my voice, ‘that this girl has been through a lot and she’s here right now giving us a new song that will make you feel something different,'” she said.

Currently, Alexa is gearing up for the much-awaited prequel of the 2013 box office hit Four Sisters and a Wedding, where she will play the role of young Bobbie, originally portrayed by Bea Alonzo.

READ: Olivia Lamasan on ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ cast: ‘Yung essence ng characters, kuhang-kuha nila’

Also starring Gillian Vicencio, Charlie Dizon and Belle Mariano, Four Sisters Before the Wedding will be released next month.