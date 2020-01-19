“WATCH: Here’s the second part of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s Iceland adventure”

In her latest vlog, Kathryn Bernardo shares the different activities they tried in Iceland.

Kathryn Bernardo uploaded the second part of her Iceland adventure with boyfriend Daniel Padilla on her YouTube channel.

In her newest upload, Kathryn shared the different adventures they tried while they were in Iceland.

[embedded content]

The couple hiked on top of a glacier, explored a cave, visited a Viking village, and did some whale watching.

The YouTube video has already amassed more than 400k views as of this writing.

The couple went to Iceland in September last year.

The first part of their Iceland adventure was the first vlog she uploaded on her YouTube channel.