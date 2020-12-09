“WATCH: Here’s what Risa Hontiveros told Enchong Dee about millennials”

Risa Hontiveros shared with Enchong Dee her thoughts about today’s youth.

One of the country’s most outspoken celebrities — Enchong Dee — sat down with Senator Risa Hontiveros for an interview.

In the said vlog, Enchong and Risa exchanged insights about various problems facing the country as well as social issues including mental health.

The 32-year-old actor — who knows the kind of respect Risa has for the Filipino youth — asked the Senator what she thinks is the strongest character of the Filipino youth.

According to Risa, what she appreciates about the Filipino youth is the sense of care embedded within them.

“I think it’s the same for all generations — na every time na the country was going through a process of change, ang daming young people na naging involved. Basically, young people care. You care,” she said.

Risa went on to say that she never believed what older people would say about millennials.

“There was a few years ago na nauso na ‘yung mga critics would say ‘Ay nako, ang mga millennials walang pakialam. ‘Di nila inaalam ang mga isyu, ‘di nila naiitindihan. They don’t care. I never swallowed that,” she said.

According to Risa, it is important to have an “inter-generation dialogue” to help connect the two generations.

“Baka you just have a different way of appreciating it, a different way of expressing it. So kailangan, i-reconnect natin ang generations — have that inter-generation dialogue of like my generation. My generation, we also cared when we were young,” she said.

Emphasizing the importance of respect, she added: “We have to believe and respect. We have to believe and respect na you young people today — your generation — do care. You’re the ones who give us hope.”

Risa then told Enchong that the youth should keep on fighting. “Hindi ko naman gusto maging simplistic pero I think nasa DNA nating mga Pinoy kasi we just have to fight every time Enchong. In fighting and fighting again since time immemorial, well napatunayan naman natin, nag-survive tayo.

She continued: “Somehow, we learned lessons along the way na ini-equip tayo ngayon — pati you young people now to understand the problems and challenges of now. And to use your unique strengths to bring us forward.”

Enchong — who did a thesis about the possible digitalization of government transactions including those related with tax back when he was still studying at the De La Salle University — shared his aspirations for such move to happen in the near future.