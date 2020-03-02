WATCH: Hostage-taker shows seized mall workers safe, proves he has grenade

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — A sacked security guard of a shopping center in San Juan City showed proof that he was armed with a grenade while holding 30 employees hostage.

ADVERTISEMENT

While talking to the media via video call, hostage-taker Archie Paray showed he was holding the grenade in one hand. He also showed those he held hostage were safe.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ