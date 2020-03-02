Trending Now

WATCH: Hostage-taker shows seized mall workers safe, proves he has grenade

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

WATCH: Hostage-taker shows seized mall workers safe, proves he has grenade

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — A sacked security guard of a shopping center in San Juan City showed proof that he was armed with a grenade while holding 30 employees hostage.

ADVERTISEMENT

While talking to the media via video call, hostage-taker Archie Paray showed he was holding the grenade in one hand. He also showed those he held hostage were safe.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS:

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top