Watch How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor Put Trump’s Rally Speech To Music

Donald Trump‘s recent rally in Tulsa has been largely circulated, and largely meme-d, and now How I Met Your Mother star and musician Josh Radnor put the President’s speech to music. God help us all.

“I set Trump’s insane Tulsa rally ramp speech to music,” he tweeted.

“He is not a good lyricist.” Amen.

While Trump’s entire speech at the rally when for almost two hours, he devoted six minutes of the speech to explaining why he walked down a ramp the way he did at a previous appearance. Seriously.

“I just saluted almost 600 times. I just made a big speech. I sat for other speeches. I’m being baked. I’m being baked like a cake,” Trump said.

“I said, ‘General, there’s no way I can make it down that ramp without falling on my ass, General. I have no railing’.”

If this was any other man in any other year, we’d say this is unbelievable. But as far as Trump news in 2020 goes, this one’s par for the course.

Watch Radnor’s video below.

