“WATCH: How Kathryn Bernardo decorated her Christmas tree for this year”

It’s a red Christmas for Kathryn Bernardo this year.

For the second time, the actress worked together with event stylist Gideon Hermosa in decorating her Christmas tree—and the result was festive and fabulous.

“Christmas is almost here! Grateful to have @gideonhermosa decorate our tree again this year. Our Christmas tree is actually seven years old! But he did such an amazing job transforming it and making it look brand new,” said Kathryn in an Instagram post.

In her latest vlog, Kathryn explained why she decided to use red decor for her Christmas tree.

“For this year, I wanted something different because apparently never kami nagre-red. Parang parati kaming blue kasi gusto ko parating mukhang malamig. Or kung naman hindi kami mag-Christmas tree, nasa ibang bansa kami. So feeling ko nag-red ako as in sobrang bata pa ‘ko,” she said.

In the video, Gideon, who also worked his magic on Kathryn’s Christmas tree last year, shared a few styling tips as well.

“Hindi kailangan bago yung materials. You can use the same materials from last year. Ang gawin mo lang, recycle. Maging creative ka lang. You can change the color, you can add texture, like add glitters. Para magmukha siyang bago,” he said.

“‘Wag kayong basta susunod sa uso. I-base niyo ‘yung color ng Christmas tree ninyo on your personality. Kasi minsan ‘yung iba, gusto lang nilang sumunod sa uso, but in-install nila ‘yung Christmas tree nila or Christmas decors, hindi bagay sa interior nila… or hindi sila. So importante na ‘yung personality niyo or nung buong family, makikita sa Christmas tree,” he continued.

“As much as possible, use two main colors lang if you want your Christmas tree na mas elegant and classic,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of investing in a quality Christmas tree and in classic ornaments.

Watch the full vlog below:

