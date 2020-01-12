“WATCH: How Kathryn Bernardo transformed to Poison Ivy”

Kathryn Bernardo shared how she transformed to Poison Ivy for the Black Magic Halloween Party in her latest vlog.

In her second vlog, Kathryn Bernardo shared how she prepared for the Black Magic Halloween Party last year. It can be recalled that Kathryn turned heads at the event with her exquisite transformation as the popular villain Poison Ivy.

According to the actress, her team helped her decide on choosing the character she would portray at the event.

“Nag-vote ‘yung buong team then the usual kung papaano nagde-decide lahat ng looks kasi may say din ‘yung stylist, hair stylist, makeup artist, lahat and ‘yun nag-decide kami to go with Poison Ivy,” she remarked.

She added that she was very elated for her transformation. “Kakarerin namin siya kasi ayaw ko siyang maging super beautiful, gusto ko medyo costumey and medyo malayo sa usual nakikitang look ko. I’m so excited at ito ‘yung first Halloween ko na may team ako to help me,” she stated.