“WATCH: Ina Raymundo sings ‘Zombie’”

Actress Ina Raymundo earned raves from her social media followers after effortlessly belting out her own version of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” in a video she posted on Thursday.

The video, which she shared on Instagram, was taken during a jamming session featuring her and her Block Z co-stars Julia Barretto and Maris Racal at District Gastropub in Greenhills, San Juan City.

In her caption, Ina dedicated her performance to “all the zombie fanatics out there.”

Block Z, billed as the Philippines’ first large-scale zombie flick, opened in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday. It also stars Joshua Garcia, Ian Veneracion, McCoy de Leon, and Dimples Romana.

Watch Ina’s cover of “Zombie” below: