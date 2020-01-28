WATCH: Inmates dance in Leyte Regional Prison

MANILA, Philippines — Just like the popular dancing inmates from Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center, the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from Leyte Regional Prison proved that they can also move and groove.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post from Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Public Information Office, PDLs at the Leyte-based prison showed their synchronized dancing with the participation of Assistant Secretary Milfredo Melegrito, who is also BuCor’s deputy director general for administration.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, BuCor spokesman said Col. Gabriel Chaclag said the activity is part of the “regular sports and health programs” of Leyte Regional Prison, which is one of the facilities under BuCor.

FEATURED STORIES

After the performance, there was also a turnover command ceremony of Chief Senior Supt. Arturo Sabadisto, who was appointed as new chief of Leyte Regional Prison, replacing Chief Senior Supt. Danilo Dador.

In another statement from BuCor, Sabadisto vowed that he will implement “good governance and internal reforms” at the prison, which consists of 1,986 inmates.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ