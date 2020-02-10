“WATCH: Iwa Moto opens up about mental health in emotional video”

“Deep inside, there’s a fire na parang kinakain ka,” said former actress Iwa Moto.

“Life is worth living… We just have to seek help.”

This was the ultimate message of Iwa Moto in her latest vlog entry where she opened up about her day-to-day battle with her bipolar disorder and severe panic attacks.

In the video, uploaded a day after revealing her mental health issues to the public, the former actress said that she wanted to tell the truth as she is tired of having to pretend she was fine everytime she would go outside and online.

“It’s a rollercoaster ride every day,” an emotional Iwa said.

[embedded content]

“Today I’m OK but the next thing I know I want to die, or I want to kill myself, or I want to kill someone — I don’t know.”

Iwa revealed that, although she was only clinically diagnosed a few years ago, she has been struggling with mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), long before she even met her partner, Pampi Lacson, and later on became a mother to their daughter Mimi.

“I try my best to take my meds just to be a functional mother to my child because I don’t want her to see how broken her mother is. I am fighting with everything I have just for her,” she said.

Iwa said that she did not want to gain sympathy for opening up, but rather for others to learn that there are people like her who deal with mental health problems everyday.

“We may look strong, we may look okay, and we may not look sick at all. But deep inside, there’s a fire na parang kinakain ka,” she said.

In the end, Iwa remains positive, and hopes that her experiences dealing with mental health issues encourage others to “fight and be warrior like me”.