“WATCH: Iza Calzado turns emotional as she looks back on the time Ben Wintle came into her life”

Iza Calzado couldn’t be more grateful to have someone like Ben Wintle in her life.

Iza Calzado couldn’t help but turn emotional as she looked back on the time her husband Ben Wintle arrived in her life when she was facing the loss of her father.

In an interview on Magandang Buhay , Iza talked about a lot of things about her relationship with Ben. Among the questions asked was how her relationship with him changed over the past couple of months.

READ: Iza Calzado explains why she decided to freeze her eggs

According to Iza, she found out how hardworking her husband is. But more importantly, she learned how to cook for him.

“Nakita ko kung gaano kasipag ang asawa ko kasi work-from-home na siya. [Ako] back-to-back na taping. Tapos lagi kami siyempre kumakain basta lunch, dinner magkasama kami. ‘Yun importante,” she said.

[embedded content]

“Umasa talaga siya na magiging magaling ako magluto. Hindi ko talaga masyado natupad ‘yun. Nakapagluto naman ako ng marami-raming bagay. Marami din ako palpak. Pero wala pa siguro ako du’n sa point na ‘yung ‘pag gumising ako gusto ko magluto,” she added.

She continued: “Kasi I have a brother who lives with us. We have a small family there. And siyempre ‘yung Kuya ko din minsan dumadalaw. ‘Yun ang naging new normal setup namin.”

Iza, who stars in Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin , admitted that she struggled going back to taping because she got used to spending time with him.

“Iba din ‘yung lagi kayong nagkikita. Actually ang hirap bumalik ng taping nu’n kasi parang nasanay ka na laging kasama siya,” she said.

Asked how Ben took care of her when she contracted COVID-19, Iza said her husband took care of her just like he always does.

“Si Ben naman kasi consistent from before pa. ‘Yung kung paano siya magpakita ng care niya. Ang love language nu’n hindi gifts, hindi ganu’ng mga paraan. Ang sa kanya acts of service, quality time. ‘Yun ‘yung mga gusto niya,” she said.

[embedded content]

“Concerned na siya sa health ko before pa. Actually, marami na kaming pagtatalo noon pa about sleeping patterns ko, lagi akong nagkakasakit. Very concerned ‘yan sa well-being ko,” she added.

READ: Iza Calzado, ipinaliwanag kung bakit hindi na nagawang magpa-COVID test ang asawang si Ben Wintle

Iza then turned emotional when asked about having Ben in her life. Iza said there are no words to describe how thankful she is for being with someone like Ben.

“There are no words. Words are insufficient. Of course, grateful ka, nagpapasalamat ka. Pero ni parang hindi niya ma-quantify ‘yung gratitude na meron ako sa puso ko at sa isipan ko para sa asawa ko,” she said.

Having met Ben at a time when she was facing the loss of her father, Iza said her husband stood as more than just a partner for her.

READ: Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle celebrate their first anniversary

“Kasi parang sinabi mo kanina [host Karla Estrada] ‘di ba na wala na akong magulang ‘di ba? So nu’ng time talaga na nangyayari lahat ‘yun, he stood not only as my husband but as my family, as a representative of my parents,” she said.

“Wala pa kaming anak pero iniisip ko din ‘yung it must have been so hard for him na napakahirap dalhin lahat nu’n and he did it ng napakalakas, napaka-strong, napaka-gracious. Puno ng pagmamahal. So I am beyond grateful,” she added.

[embedded content]

She continued: “At siguro sa Diyos na lang ako magpapasalamat dahil siya ang nagbigay sa akin nitong lalaking ito na araw-araw iniintindi ako at ang aking mga kalokohan sa buhay, ‘di ba? Sabi ko nga sa kanya, thank you for allowing me to be me. Kasi for accepting me for who I am and just being there with me by my side through everything.”

Iza and Ben got married in 2019.