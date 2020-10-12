Watch Jack White Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen On ‘SNL’

Jack White was the last-minute musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, after previously-booked act Morgan Wallen was seen violating COVID-19 safety regulations.

The guitarist performed a medley that included ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’ – his collaboration with Beyoncé for the latter’s sixth album Lemonade – along with a version of White Stripes favourite ‘Ball and Biscuit’ that interpolated Blind Willie Johnson’s ‘Jesus Is Coming Soon’.

White also performed the title track from his 2014 solo record Lazaretto, on a guitar that was designed by the late Eddie Van Halen, who passed away last week at the age of 65 following a battle with throat cancer.

“I thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue Eddie Van Halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. The guitar was designed by Eddie (with a few customizations I had added),” wrote White on Instagram.

“Eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. I wont even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. Thanks again Eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir.”

Watch White perform on SNL below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]