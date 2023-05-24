Watch jade imagine Perform Songs from ‘Cold Memory’ Ahead of Melbourne Album Launch

Melbourne/Naarm indie-pop band jade imagine have shared a twenty-minute live performance video featuring five songs from last year’s Cold Memory LP. The session was filmed at OK Motels’ headquarters in Ballarat, Victoria, and directed and edited by Nick Mckk. Jade imagine will host a Melbourne album launch on Friday, 2nd June at Brunswick Ballroom.

Cold Memory came out in October 2022 via Milk! Records. The band, led by vocalist Jade McInally, played various in-stores following its release, as well as back-to-back shows at Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club for Milk! Records’ ten-year anniversary. They then supported Stella Donnelly at select dates on her national Flood tour in February–March.

jade imagine – Cold Memory Sessions

[embedded content]

Jade imagine have always excelled in the live setting. This is demonstrated in the immersive Cold Memory live film, which features the album tracks ‘Lines’, ‘Stay In Ur Zone’, ‘Home’, ‘I Guess We’ll Just Wait’ and ‘Grow Taller’.

McInally, guitarist Tim Harvey and bass player Madeline Lo-Booth were joined for the session by the band’s touring members, Winter McQuinn (drums) and Jane Harvey (keys). Tim Harvey and Marcel Borrack mixed the sound, while Honey Long and Prue Stent handled set design and art direction.

The band previously shared a short behind-the-scenes film comprising footage from the album recording sessions. In a 2022 interview with Music Feeds, McInally and Harvey said production on the album began in early 2020 on the eve of Covid.

“[Went to] Warrnambool to do a writing retreat right at the beginning of 2020,” said McInally. “As we were there, we were getting messages from our friends in Melbourne being like, ‘Oh, you should buy some tinned food out in Warrnambool, because they might still have some food left.’ And we were like, ‘What?’ And then after that, we just couldn’t do much really for ages.”

The album was ultimately produced, mixed and engineered by Harvey at Audrey Studios and Pow Wow West Studios in Melbourne. Marcel Tussie of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever played drums on Cold Memory, tracking his parts at Tunafish Studios in Fremantle.

BATTS and Juice Webster will support jade imagine at the band’s Melbourne album launch on Friday, 2nd June. Tickets are on sale now.

jade imagine Cold Memory Album Launch

w/ Batts & Juice Webster

Friday, 2nd June – Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

