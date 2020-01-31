“WATCH: ‘James and Pat and Dave’ official trailer”

The official trailer for “James and Pat and Dave”, starring Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, and Donny Pangilinan, was released on Thursday.

A sequel to the 2016 hit film “Vince and Kath and James”, the movie sees Ronnie reprising his titular role as James, while his real-life girlfriend Loisa Andalio stars as Pat, and actor Donny Pangilinan plays Dave.

[embedded content]

In the official trailer released by Star Cinema, James, in an attempt to “straighten his life”, is sent by his mother to a rural area, where he will take on a job in a resort and meet a co-worker, Pat.

Like in the original–where Vince (Joshua Garcia) and Kath (Julia Barretto) end up together–James again figures in a love triangle, just as when he takes an interest in Pat, the latter’s ex-boyfriend, Dave, returns to win her heart back.

Directed by Theodore Boborol, “James and Pat and Dave” is scheduled for a nationwide release on February 12.