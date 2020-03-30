Trending Now

Watch Jamiroquai Turn David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ Into A Coronavirus Anthem

thumbnail
Music
admin

Watch Jamiroquai Turn David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ Into A Coronavirus Anthem

Written by Zanda Wilson on March 30, 2020

As coronavirus continues to dominate the media and musicians get creative in isolation, many are beginning to rework songs with new, up-to-date lyrics.

One such is Jay Kay, frontman for classic ’90s act Jamiroquai, who has put his own COVID-19 spin on a David Bowie ’80s staple.

Kay has reworked the lyrics to Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ for a tune he’s called ‘Lockdown’.

His vocals are just as good as ever, as he sings; “Lockdown, put on your face mask and watch TV… Lockdown, to the sound of the kids all screaming at me.”

The gold keeps on coming, as he gets towards the bridge; “And if you dry cough, I’ll run from you. A fever so high with diarrhoea.

“You know this viral flu is trying to kill you too. If you should run under a bus it is because you’re bored.”

Check out the full track below, and stay tuned for a big footwear reveal at the end:

[embedded content]

Plenty of other musicians are using the time to perform covers and new music, with the latest edition of Aussie live streaming festival ISOL-AID taking place over the weekend featuring Alex Lahey, Middle Kids and more.

The same goes for artists in the US, several of whom teamed up for the Elton John-hosted ‘iHeart Living Room Concert For America’, where Dave Grohl, Billie Joe Armstrong and more performed from their living rooms.

Related Posts

Back To Top