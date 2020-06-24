“WATCH: Janine Gutierrez asks dad Monching Gutierrez if he wants to get married again”

Janine Gutierrez invited her dad Monching Gutierrez as her guest in her latest YouTube vlog.

Just in time for Father’s Day, Janine Gutierrez interviewed her dad Monching Gutierrez in her latest vlog on her YouTube channel.

The actress asked her dad various questions which she got from her Instagram followers.

One of the questions Janine asked was if her dad approves of her getting into show business.

Monching said, “Thumbs up naman ako doon kasi kung gusto niya okay lang. Kung ano ‘yung gusto nilang gawin, support lang.”

Janine also asked Monching about his proudest moment as a dad.

“To see that you are all okay, that you are all doing good and that ‘yung mga naka-finish ng school, ‘yung mga graduation ganyan,” he stated.

Janine also asked her dad to recount the happenings on the day of her birth. Janine was Monching’s first baby with ex-wife Lotlot de Leon.

“The day you were born, we were waiting matagal kasi dapat normal ‘yung delivery. Tapos ang tagal-tagal na hindi ka pa lumalabas. They made caesarian. When I saw the blood, ‘Labas na po ako,’” he relayed.

“I didn’t see you come out. I got scared because of the blood. First there was no blood so okay lang. And then it became all blood. I went to New Manila, I took a shower. When I got back, you were born na,” Monching added.

Janine also asked him if he will ever get married again.

“No. I’m sanay na to be binata tapos with you lang. Okay na,” he stated.

Monching got married to Lotlot in 1989. Their marriage was annulled in 2008.