“WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith becomes emotional after Anne Curtis says she is proud of her success”

Anne Curtis expressed how proud she is of her sister Jasmine Curtis-Smith who has been making a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

In an interview for I Feel U , Anne remarked that witnessing how her sister has grown in her craft makes her very proud of her.

“As an Ate, I am so, so proud. Every time I watch her films, anything that she does and I see that she succeeds, it makes me so proud. Because you look at your little sister, you remember everything about them,” Anne said.

The It’s Showtime host continued, “And then you see them bloom and coming into their own, they figure out what they want to become and find their own direction and succeed in making it happen, alam mo ‘yun, it makes you [beam with pride].”

Jasmine, who was also in the same interview, remarked that it makes her feel “kilig” to hear such a compliment from her sister.

“To hear it from an Anne Curtis, I know you’re my sister but I also know how hard you’ve worked to get where you are and to achieve that status and name and that level of prestige. So parang, shucks, not everyone gets to hear that from your sister, let alone an Anne Curtis. Professionally and personally, [nakakakilig],” Jasmine stated.

In the same interview, the celebrity sisters also discussed Anne’s motherhood journey.

According to Jasmine, the last time she saw Anne’s daughter Dahlia was in March before she flew back to the Philippines.

“Nakasingit ng isang araw na we got to spend with Dahlia and pagbalik ko dito [sa Pilipinas] lockdown na. Could you imagine?” Jasmine relayed.

Jasmine said that it will be safer to travel back to Australia soon, she will visit Anne and her family again.

“Nakaka-FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). Sana nandon din ako. Sana I get to hold her also pero I guess you know when the time is right, ‘pag okay na ‘yung mga restrictions, lilipad na ako don para I can at least have a bonding with everyone and with [Dahlia] also,” she said.

When asked how it feels to see Anne blossom into a mother, Jasmine said, “Surreal. It is so unbelievable na nakakasama ko siya throughout, na may tao kang nakita as your ate and then nag-shift ‘yung perspective mo sa kanya na bukod sa ate, she’s also a mother,” she said.

Even now that Anne is already a mom, Jasmine relayed that her sister is still pretty much involved in her life.

“You know, she still does. [She sends me message,] ‘Ano ‘to?’ ‘Anong kwento diyan?’ ‘Balitaan mo ako.’ ‘Update mo ako.’ And now it is more of mas gusto kong mag-share, mag-update, you know there is more maturity din on my end… She is still very much involved [with my life],” she said.