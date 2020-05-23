“WATCH: Jason Dy sings Filipino version of Thai BL series ‘2gether’ OST”

Here’s a treat to all Filipino BrightWin fans out there.

Kapamilya singer Jason Dy took to YouTube to share his take on “Kan Goo,” the theme song of the hit Thailand Boy Love (BL) series 2gether.

On his YouTube channel, Jason performed a Tagalog version of the Thai song.

“Here’s a cover of Kan Goo from the wildly popular Thai series 2Gether! I hope you guys like it. Khàawp-khun!” he said on his post.

[embedded content]

His video has gained more than 14,000 views in less than 24 hours as of press time.

2gether: The Series gained global popularity, including in the Philippines. A Thai television series, 2gether is also available on YouTube. It stars Metawin Opas-iamkajorn or better known as Win, and Vachirawit Chiva-aree or Bright. Collectively, fans address them as BrightWin.