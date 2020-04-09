“WATCH: JC de Vera shares secret to getting lean in just two weeks”

Actor JC de Vera shared his secret to getting lean in just two weeks.

Actor JC de Vera shared his secret to getting lean in just two weeks, which his fans and followers can easily do at home during the Luzon-wide community quarantine period.

In his latest vlog uploaded Monday, April 6, the Banana Sundae star demonstrated his workout routine, consisting of upper body exercises, such as different variations of push-ups, crunches, and planks.

[embedded content]

JC, 34, earlier uploaded a full-body workout routine for those looking to keep fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

<[embedded content]

According to Philippine health officials, one of the best ways to combat COVID-19 is to boost one’s immune system through exercising, and keeping an overall healthy lifestyle.

As of Tuesday afternoon, April 7, the Philippines has recorded 3,764 cases of COVID-19, including 177 deaths and 84 recoveries.