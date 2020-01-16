“WATCH: JC Santos and Bela Padilla in ‘On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets’ official trailer”

Viva Films’ pre-Valentine’s day offering is a romance drama which reunites JC Santos and Bela Padilla for the fourth time onscreen.

In preparation for its playdate next month, Viva Films released the official trailer of its pre-Valentine’s day offering On Vodka, Beer, and Regrets last Wednesday, January 15. The new film once again pairs together JC Santos with Bela Padilla after their previous romantic dramas 100 Tula Para Kay Stella and The Day After Valentines. (The two were also part of the cast of the recent Metro Manila Film Festival blockbuster Miracle in Cell No. 7).

Bela plays an actress named Jane Pineda who tries her best to cope with an ugly breakup and ends up in a bar where JC Santos is performing. The trailer also revealed that Matteo Guidicelli is also part of the film.

