“WATCH: Jed Madela does a house tour, shows his Funko collection”

Jed Madela gives a peek at his Funko collection which he started collecting in 2018.

Jed Madela did a house tour in one of the latest videos of Star Magic on its YouTube channel.

“This has been like the fruits of my hard work for the past, how many years? I’ve been in the business for more than 15 years. Ang sarap lang sa pakiramdam na may napupuntahan ‘yung pinaghirapan mo,” Jed said.

In the video, the singer showed his living room, kitchen area, and dining area, among others.

Jed also shared one of his favorite spots in his home which is the prayer area.

“Nagpagawa kami ng altar dito. This is a new part of the house. Wala ito nung binili namin ‘yung bahay. Isa sa favorite spots ko, favorite area ko sa bahay ko ang parang prayer area namin. Siguro dito ako nakakahanap ng peace and relaxation, and of course time for myself, time to meditate, time to say my prayers and talk to God,” he shared.

The singer also shared his Funko collection which is stored in one room.

“Sa mga nagtatanong kailan ako nag-start mag-collect ng Funko Pop, I started in 2018. Siguro ‘yun ang pinaka-therapy ko. It reminds me of childhood. It reminds me of how simple things were when I was a kid. Nakaka-nostalgic ng feeling na when I see toys it makes me happy, it makes me relax,” he stated.

Jed also showed the entertainment area which he converted into a studio for his creative pursuits.