WATCH: Jelly Oshen Finds Solace in Nature in ‘Labyrinth’ Music Video

Jelly Oshen describes his work as “R&B-flavoured bedroom-pop.” But while many of Oshen’s releases, including his 2019 debut ‘Garden With Love’ and this April’s ‘Bordalonely’, may have originated in the artist’s Cairns bedroom, there’s nothing slapdash about their construction.

Oshen departs from the bedroom on his latest single, ‘Labyrinth’, which was recorded at Yama-Nui Recording Studio on the Sunshine Coast with producer Paulie B (The Beautiful Girls, george). Music Feeds is premiering the song’s official music video, directed by Thomas Lowth of Astralvid and filmed on location in Cairns.

Jelly Oshen – ‘Labyrinth’

Oshen (pronounced “ocean”) wrote ‘Labyrinth’ about six years ago, when he was still in high school. At the time, he was reluctant to share the song given its sombre tone. “I didn’t like the idea of people knowing I was sad,” Oshen said in a statement.

However, the song didn’t go away and Oshen was eventually compelled record it. ‘Labyrinth’ remains largely unchanged from its original formulation. “I recorded the song completely last minute while it was unfinished and had a much more childish style of writing,” Oshen said.

The relatively unmediated process was illuminating for Oshen. “We ended up finishing the song the same day. I realised there wasn’t much to stress about if you just push through with every inch of dedication, even if it doesn’t seem like it’ll work out.”

In recent years, Oshen has supported the likes of Ocean Alley, Tones & I, Ben Lee, Dami Im, Emily Wurramara, and Greta Stanley. He appeared at BIGSOUND 2022 and will perform alongside JessB, Katchafire, Drax Project and headliners Fat Freddy’s Drop at the Rolling Hills festival on Saturday, 19th November.

