Watch Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Absolutely Slay The Super Bowl Halftime Show

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 3, 2020

Superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the this year’s Super Bowl halftime show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, performing medleys of new and old classics by the iconic divas and inviting fellow Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin to share the stage.

Shakira kicked the performance off with a medley that included ‘She Wolf’, along with abridged versions of ‘Empire’ and ‘Wherever, Whenever’. Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny joined the stage for a version of his single ‘I Like It’, along with Shakira’s ‘Chantaje’. Finally, Shakira closed her set with ultra-hit ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ before diving into the audience.

JLo opened her set with a remix of ‘Jenny from the Block’ before going on to perform versions of ‘Ain’t It Funny’, ‘Get Right’, and ‘Waiting for Tonight’, and was joined by her daughter Emme for her 1999 hit ‘Let’s Get Loud’, interpolating Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the USA’.

Colombian artist J Balvin also joined, opening with Diplo collab ‘Que Calor’ before mashing up hit ‘Mi Gente’ with Lopez’s classic ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’.

The performance closed with a mash-up of Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ and a reprisal of JLo’s ‘Let’s Get Loud’.

Earlier this week, JLo and Shakira discussed their performance and its significance.

“Two Latinas doing this in this country at this time is just very empowering to us,” Lopez commented, according to NBC News.

Shakira echoed her sentiments, saying “It’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country.

“It’s also going to be a reminder of the heritage of this country, which is one of diversity and that’s what we will be celebrating Sunday.”

Watch the full performance below.