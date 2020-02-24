“WATCH: Jennylyn Mercado teaches Alex Gonzaga how to ride a bike”

Actress Jennylyn Mercado is the latest star to guest on vlogger-comedienne Alex Gonzaga’s YouTube channel.

In her latest vlog uploaded Friday, the “ Home Sweetie Home “ star said that she wanted to try her hand at riding a bicycle as one of the things she wishes to learn before marrying fiancee Mikee Morada, and that she had chosen Jennylyn as her mentor.

[embedded content]

In the clip, Alex explained why she didn’t learn how to cycle when she was younger.

“Ang ate (Toni Gonzaga) ko, nagbisikleta siya. Sabi niya, ako muna ang maga-aral na mag-bisikleta. Tapos, pagdating niya sa bahay, sugat sugat siya. Kasi raw, sabi raw nung nagtuturo, kailangang magkaroon ka muna–totoo ‘to–ng dose na sugat para matuto ka,” she said.

“Hindi totoo ‘yan. Hindi ako nagkasugat kahit isa,” replied Jennylyn, who, for her part, revealed that she has been biking ever since she was a kid.

During their biking session, Jennylyn tried to teach Alex tips on how to ride a bike, starting with balancing.

But after several attempts and hours of struggling, the vlogger eventually decided to give up.

“Bumabagsak talaga ako,” a defeated Alex said.“[Siguro], itigil na natin.”

Alhough the biking lesson wasn’t very successful, both Alex and Jennylyn seemed to have enjoyed the session, with the latter saying in an Instagram post: “Naglaro kami ng makulit na bata!”

As of writing, the vlog has been viewed more than 1,700,000 times since it was uploaded on Friday.