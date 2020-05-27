“WATCH: Jessy Mendiola dyes own hair at home: ‘I tried and I failed’”

Jessy Mendiola did a little experiment with her hair color at home.

For her latest vlog, Jessy Mendiola did a little home experiment by coloring her hair with an ultra-light ash brown shade. Although she admitted that she failed at her first attempt, she tried to fix it using a backup hair coloring formula.

“Hindi ko na-realize na light pala ang aking virgin hair. Ashy siya. So nung nalagyan siya ng hair color na super light, sobrang nag-light siya. And nakakatawa ‘yung itsura kasi totoo nga ‘yung sinabi ko — nagmukha nga akong cheetah,” she said.

She added: “Buti na lang I bought a safety hair color para if may mangyaring masama — na nangyari — mababalik ko sa dati. Pero wala lang din nangyari. Hindi na ako nag-bother mag-ayos, hindi na ako nag-bother magmake-up, hindi na rin ako nag-bother magdamit ng maganda. Kasi itutulog ko na lang ‘tong sama ng loob ko.”

Sharing what she learned from her experience, she said: “The important thing is you tried, okay? ‘Yun ha. That’s the takeaway sa vlog na ito: I tried and I failed. But then, I wouldn’t know if I didn’t try.”

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

Jessy Mendiola is one of the country’s top celebrities who pursued vlogging as a career.