“WATCH: JM de Guzman drops music video of new single ‘Huling Liham’”

Star Music dropped on Monday, May 25, the music video of JM de Guzman’s new single, “Huling Liham.”

The actor stars with his “ Pamilya Ko ” co-star Alyssa Muhlach in the music video directed by Cris Escolano.

“Huling Liham” was composed by singing couple Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin. It was produced by Jonathan Manalo.

As of writing, the music video has earned more than 9,000 views since it was released by Star Music.