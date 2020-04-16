“WATCH: Jodi Sta. Maria in a guitar session with son Thirdy”

Jodi Sta. Maria taught her son Thirdy how to play Daniel Caesar’s ‘Best Part’ on the guitar.

Jodi Sta. Maria is making the most out of the enhanced community quarantine by spending quality time with her son Thirdy.

On Twitter, the Sino Ang May Sala? star shared a video where she can be seen having a guitar session with her unico hijo.

The 37-year-old Kapamilya star revealed that she taught her son how to play the guitar a week ago and so far, he seems to be enjoying it — even asking his mom to teach him how to play Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part” on the strings.

“Anak, you are the best part. Taught him last week to play the guitar at nag-eenjoy naman siya. He asked me to teach him to play one of his fave songs – Best Part by Daniel Caesar. Moments like these keep me going especially during this ECQ. Stay safe everyone,” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Thirdy is Jodi Sta. Maria’s son with ex-husband Panfilo “Pampi” Lacson Jr