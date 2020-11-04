“WATCH: Jodi Sta. Maria makes a cooking vlog with son Thirdy”

Jodi Sta. Maria gave fans a glimpse of her relationship with her son Thirdy.

Jodi Sta. Maria had her son Thirdy join her for her newest vlog, giving fans an unfiltered look at her relationship with him.

For her latest vlog, the Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin star showed how to cook the Cheesy Corned Beef with Mushroom recipe she first learned when she was only 15 years old, with her son Thirdy as her special guest.

“It’s been awhile since my last upload at talagang namiss ko ang vlogging. Dahil hindi pa tayo pwede magtravel, I will take you not to different places but to my quarantine life. The best part is sasamahan pa ako ni Thirdy,” Jodi said.

She added: “Being in quarantine has brought out everyone’s inner chef in them at hindi ako naiiba dyan. Basta may request si Thirdy, I try to create my own version. I was at Thirdy’s age when created this ‘recipe.’”

Fans got to take a closer look at their relationship as mother and son talked about some of their fondest memories traveling in different parts of the world including countries such as Zimbabwe, Seychelles, and Finland.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

While Thirdy has previously appeared in Jodi’s travel vlogs, this is the first time her now 14-year-old son did a cooking vlog with her.

According to Jodi, fans can expect more guest appearances from Thirdy in her upcoming vlogs.

Thirdy is Jodi’s son with former husband Pampi Lacson.