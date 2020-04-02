“WATCH: Joel Torre shares healthy drink to boost immune system amid COVID-19 pandemic”

Joel Torre shared his recipe for a healthy drink that you can try at home to boost your immune system.

Aside from practicing social and physical distancing, ensuring proper hygiene, and staying at home during the enhanced community quarantine, another way to prevent from getting the infectious coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is by eating healthy food.

It is also important to boost the immune system by taking vitamins — preferably natural ones like the ones we can get from fruits and vegetables.

Veteran actor Joel Torre, in a Facebook video, raised awareness on the importance of doing so by sharing a recipe of a healthy drink with only a few simple natural ingredients: lemon, ginger, onion, salt, and water.

Torre, alongside with an etheric nerve impulse therapist, demonstrated how they made the “concoction” which he claimed to be an old remedy which helps fight cold, cough, flu when drank once in the morning and once in the evening for 15 days.

Watch the video below: