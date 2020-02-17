Watch John Farnham Deliver An Absolutely Stunning ‘You’re The Voice’ At Fire Fight Australia

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 17, 2020

Yesterday saw dozens of artists, from Queen + Adam Lambert and Alice Cooper to Amy Shark and Baker Boy, join forces for Fire Fight Australia. The sold-out stadium concert in Sydney was organised to raise funds for relief efforts in response to the country’s ongoing bushfire crisis, and over $9 million was raised through the event.

There were some pretty special moments witnessed by the punters who filled ANZ Stadium. For instance, Queen reprising their iconic 1985 Live Aid set for the first time in the band’s history, or k.d. lang performing her poignant cover of ‘Hallelujah’.

Another particularly moving performance came from national treasure John Farnham, who closed out the concert with a set alongside Olivia Newton-John.

Farnham delivered an absolute powerhouse rendition of his classic 1986 single ‘You’re the Voice’, helped out by the likes of Newton-John, Queen guitarist Brian May, and Indigenous artist Mitch Tambo, who sang the song’s second verse in Gamilaraay.

The 75,000-strong crowd absolutely belts it out, and towards the end of the performance, the artists are joined onstage by several volunteer firefighters. It’s all just a bit bloody beautiful.

Check out the footage below.