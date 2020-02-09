Watch John Frusciante Reunite With Red Hot Chili Peppers

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 10, 2020

John Frusciante played his first gig since reuniting with Red Hot Chili Peppers over the weekend. The guitarist joined his old bandmates, Anthony Kiedis and Flea to play a three song set for Andrew Burkle’s memorial concert.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer, Chad Smith wasn’t there though, he was replaced by Jane’s Addiction drummer, Stephen Perkins.

The private, Beverly Hills event is the very first performance from Frusciante since his return to the band was announced in December last year and his first performance with them since 2007.

They played ‘Give It Away’, Gang of Four’s ‘Not Great Men’ and The Stooges’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ at the event.

The performance of Gang of Four’s ‘Not Great Men’ was timely, as the group’s lead guitarist passed away earlier this month. Flea shared a heartfelt post to Instagram about Gill and his influence on Flea and the rest of the Chili Peppers.

You can check it out below.

We received news just last month that Red Hot Chili Peppers were working on an album with John Frusciante, you can read about it here.

Thank you to the Burkle family for including us in your celebration of Andrew. His passion for life was contagious & his spirit lives on through our work at @THF.

A good example of Andrew’s magnetism was on display when this all-star lineup came together to play Iggy Pop #acbrox pic.twitter.com/8F3WjGT8K7 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 9, 2020

[embedded content]