“WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz expresses gratitude to COVID-19 frontliners”

Actor John Lloyd Cruz has joined the chorus of celebrities expressing gratitude and support for frontliners who continue to risk their lives while battling the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Instagram Sunday, April 5, a fan posted a video of John Lloyd hailing health workers and other professionals leading the fight against the rapidly spreading COVID-19, which has claimed at least 152 lives in the country.

“Maraming salamat sa inyo. Sa lahat ng frontliners, mabuhay kayo. Mabuhay kayo,” he was quoted as saying.

“Kulang. Kulang itong efforts … para pasalamatan ang mga frontliners natin sa kanilang serbisyo. Maraming salamat sa inyo,” he added.

The post, however, did not indicate when and where the video was taken.

John Lloyd, 36, was last seen during a live script reading of Antoinette Jadaone’s indie blockbuster “That Thing Called Tadhana”, together with his longtime onscreen partner, Bea Alonzo, in February. The event marked his first major public appearance in a showbiz setting since his return from his two-year hiatus.

The Philippines as of Sunday afternoon, April 5, has recorded 3,246 cases of COVID-19. Among this number, 152 died, while 64 recovered.

The pandemic has prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a state public health emergency, state of calamity, and state of national emergency, placing Metro Manila and the whole of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine until April 12.