“WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz speaks in Cebuano as he calls for cooperation in COVID-19 fight”

John Lloyd Cruz used his influence in a campaign calling for cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

John Lloyd Cruz called for the cooperation of everyone in the fight to end the COVID-19 crisis as he took part in a campaign reminding Cebuanos about the importance of washing one’s hands, observing proper social distancing, and staying at home, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the University of the Philippines Medical Alumni Society – Cebu Chapter, the Kapamilya actor gave his message in Tagalog and Cebuano.

“Ako man guilty usahay. (Kahit ako guilty minsan). Pero sugod karon, wa nay rason. (Pero simula ngayon, wala nang rason). No more excuses,” he said.

He added: “Magsuot ho tayo ng face mask. Maghugas lagi ng kamay. Manatili po tayo sa ating mga balay (bahay). At kung kinakailangan po lumabas, sundin po ang social distancing. Naay paglaum. Kita ang paglaum. (There is hope. We are the hope).”

UPMAS Cebu, thanking John Lloyd for his participation in the said campaign, wrote: “Naa pa ta second chance. (We still have a second chance).”

Watch the video below:

The Province of Cebu has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks with 4,449 cases in Cebu City alone as of June 22.

Meanwhile, John Lloyd has been living in Cebu since taking a showbiz hiatus in 2017. He has a son with actress Ellen Adarna named Elias Modesto.

The actor has been slowly making his showbiz comeback this year appearing in various events in Manila.