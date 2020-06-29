“WATCH: John Manalo serenades girlfriend for anniversary through ‘digital harana’”

John Manalo sang “Fly Me To The Moon” for his longtime girlfriend Erika Rabara on their monthsary.

While he couldn’t sing for his girlfriend in person on the day of their monthsary, former Goin’ Bulilit actor John Manalo found a way to make the love of his life, Erika Rabara, feel his love on their special day with a digital harana.

On social media, John shared a two-minute video showing random clips of some of their best memories together with “Fly Me To The Moon” playing in the background. But instead of using another artist’s work, John recorded a version of his own.

“Happy Monthsary @erikarabara. I miss you. Sana magustuhan mo itong gift ko sayo. Thank you for keeping me sane lalo na panahon na ito. Pag pasensyahan mo na singing voice ko. Gusto ko lang mag digital harana sayo. Mahal na mahal kita,” he wrote.

John Manalo and Erika Rabara have been together for years now.