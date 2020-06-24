“WATCH: Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador hilariously diss each other in ‘OOTB’ Challenge”

Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador took on Star Magic’s “Out Of The Box” Challenge.

It may have been more than half a year since Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador’s “ The Killer Bride ” came to an end, but the two have undeniably managed to maintain the strong bond between them as friends.

In Star Magic ’s Out Of The Box (OOTB) Challenge, Joshua and Janella showed how comfortable they are with each other as both Kapamilya stars hilariously diss each other in a series of challenges presented to them.

Among the things the onscreen partners did were pretend like they were selling designer clothes with a filthy smell in one minute and draw each other’s faces on a piece of paper while looking at one another in 30 seconds.

Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador, dubbed by fans as JoshNella, have since become one of the most anticipated love teams on screen.