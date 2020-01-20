“WATCH: Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador share ‘kilig’ moment at ‘The Killer Bride’ party”

Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador brought “kilig” to their fans after sharing a sweet moment at the finale viewing party of their primetime series “The Killer Bride” recently.

In a video uploaded by a fan who goes by the username popoy_gonzales on Twitter Saturday, Joshua was seen handing flowers to Janella as the actress sang her version of KZ Tandingan’s “Halik Sa Hangin”, the official theme song of the show, on stage.

Another clip shows Joshua and Janella cozying up to each other as they sang Orange and Lemons’ “Hanggang Kailan” together, much to the delight of the guests.

Meanwhile, featured in another viral clip on Twitter from the love team’s official fan club was Joshua calling his onscreen partner his “baby”, when asked by co-star Maja Salvador whether Janella is his “Emma”—in reference to her character in “ The Killer Bride ”—or his “baby”.

After five months on air, “ The Killer Bride ” capped off with what many dubbed as the “most satisfying” ending as the finale featured Emma (Janella) and Elias (Joshua)’s relationship finally having a chance to flourish, with the tumult of Las Epadas now behind them.

The episode also featured the first-ever onscreen kiss of the two actors, whose longtime wish to work in the same project was finally fulfilled after being paired for the show.