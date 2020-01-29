“WATCH: Joshua Garcia shares thoughts on ‘no closure is closure’, talks about Janella Salvador”

Actor Joshua Garcia said he doesn’t agree with former love team partner and girlfriend Julia Barretto on her statement that “not having any closure is closure.”

READ: Julia Barretto: ‘Sometimes not having any closure is closure already’

In his guest appearance on “ Tonight With Boy Abunda “ Tuesday, the actor was asked by host Boy Abunda to share his thoughts on the topic.

“Importante sa relasyon ‘yung closure kasi [doon] maiintindihan nung isa’t isa na ‘yun na ‘yun, doon na ‘yung end,” he said.

“Nag-uusap. Dapat may malinaw kayong usapan, kasi, para pagdating ng panahon, walang sisihan na mangyari. Halimbawa, magkabiruan na… kasi normal ‘yun sa magbabarkada na magkasama sama kayo, magkabiruan na, ‘Ito nang-iwan, eh.’ Alam mo ‘yung mga ganon na joke? Para alam namin sa isa’t isa na walang may kasalanan, may ganyan,” he added.

For Joshua, two people who were in a relationship owe it to each other to have a formal closure.

“Tsaka, Tito Boy, parang ang bastos naman sa ka-relasyon mo na hindi mo ibigay ‘yung closure, e minahal mo rin naman ‘yun,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old also clarified the real score between him and his love team partner Janella Salvador amid persistent rumors romantically linking them.

“Tito Boy, sobrang close lang talaga namin magkaibigan. And nag-post din ako ng picture para malaman din ng lahat na magkaibigan lang kami,” he said, referring to an Instagram post where he said of his “ The Killer Bride “ co-star: “I am lucky to have a friend like you.”

“Si Janella kasi, siya ‘yung friend ko na katulad ko, na parang ako. Ang dami naming similarities. Gusto ko siyang maging kaibigan habang buhay, more than maging girlfriend,” he added.