“WATCH: Judges calm Fil-Am contestant’s nerves before auditioning for ‘American Idol’”

A Filipino-American singer is already capturing attention after auditioning for the Season 18 of reality talent competition “American Idol”.

Fransisco Martin, an 18-year-old pre-law student from San Francisco, California, made quite the impression after coming in the audition extremely nervous, prompting judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to approach and try to calm his nerves.

Apparently, it helped, as once Francisco started to sing his silky-smooth rendition of Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska”, the judges were all blown away.

Impressed, the “Never Really Over” singer even gave him a chance to perform one of his original compositions.

“I just checked the pulse of a future superstar!” said Luke, who insisted that he could make the Top 5 and maybe even win.

Lionel, on the other hand, called him “God’s gift to the show”, while judge Katy Perry lauded his “incredible voice” and deemed him to be Top 10 material.

“You’re going to Hollywood!” exclaimed the three judges, who voted for Martin to be in the next round of the competition.

On social media, Francisco’s audition piece video already garnered 1.3 million views since it was posted on Monday.