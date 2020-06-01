“WATCH: Judy Ann Santos cooks with KC Concepcion in IG Live”

Television host-actress KC Concepcion has released the second episode of her new video series, “Kitchen Collabs”, and it features her “Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala” co-star Judy Ann Santos.

In the episode streamed live on the former’s Instagram page Sunday, May 31, KC cooked along as Judy Ann showed viewers how to make her version of seafood curry.

“One time, during lockdown… itong si ate Juday sinurprise ako. Pinadalhan ako ng balde ng seafood curry na sobrang sarap,” shared KC.

“Sobrang sarap niya, meron pa siyang matching na champorado na hindi ko ine-expect na sobrang sarap din… Hindi ko siya makalimutan. And since miss na miss ko na ang beach mo sa Batangas, or wherever, bagay na bagay ‘yung seafood curry for today,” she added.

The Instagram Live earned more than 5,000 viewers, with viewers from the Philippines and other countries such as Singapore and USA saying they enjoyed the episode.

In her latest post, KC said she will upload the full edit of the cook-along, with a quick step-by-step, on her YouTube channel soon.

KC kicked off “Kitchen Collabs”, a new series where she collaborates with master chefs to learn new dishes, last week. For her first episode, she invited US-based Filipino chef and restaurateur Jordan Andino for a paella cookout, also via split-screen.