“WATCH: Judy Ann Santos gives daughter Luna a haircut”

Judy Ann Santos’ shows off skills as a hairdresser in new video.

Judy Ann Santos became the instant hairdresser of her daughter Luna.

On Saturday, Ryan Agoncillo uploaded a video on his Instagram page showing the haircut session of his wife and daughter, which happened a few days ago.

In the video, Juday can be seen showcasing her skills on haircutting.

When asked by Juday if she is happy with her new hairstyle by the end of the video, Luna enthusiastically replied, “Happy!”

Aside from Luna, Juday also trimmed the hair of Ryan a few days ago. She was coached by hair stylist Jing Monis.

“Barber skills unlocked! Sarado na po ang salon ko.. sabi ng balakang ko. Thanks mars! @jingmonis for the tutorial! Kumpleto pa naman ang mga daliri ko, at walang dugong dumanak,” Juday posted on her Instagram page.