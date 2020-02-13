“WATCH: Julia Barretto fights with doppelganger in ‘I Am U’ trailer”

The official trailer of iWant original series “I Am U” starring Julia Barretto has been released.

In the trailer, Elise (Julia) sees another woman who looks exactly like her. When she tells her friends about it, she is told that “there are at least six people in the world who look exactly like you,” and that once a person sees her doppelganger, something bad is bound to happen and only one of them should remain.

Later in the trailer, Elise saves her look-alike Rose (also played by Julia) from almost being hit by a car. She then welcomes Rose into her life, even to the point of introducing her to her parents and her friends as her “twin.”

However, things get complicated when Rose seemingly takes over Elise’s life by pretending to be her.

Directed by Dwein Ruedas Baltazar “I Am U” will be available for streaming on iWant this February. It also stars Tony Labrusca.