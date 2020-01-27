“WATCH: Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia’s ‘kilig moment’ on ‘Magandang Buhay’”

Fans of Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia could not contain their “kilig” as their idols, despite being merely friends following their breakup last year, shared a sweet moment on “Magandang Buhay” on Monday.

This, after the two Kapamilya stars were asked which among the cast of their upcoming film “Block Z” would they save during a zombie apocalypse.

“Isi-save ko? I think ikaw (Julia),” said Joshua. “Not for promo or anything I think ikaw ‘yung mas kailangan ng tulong.”

“Closure ba? Closure?” responded Julia as she and the other cast teased the actor for allegedly being on the brink of tears while he answered.

On a serious note, Julia said she would similarly save Josh as he has been her “partner” since day one.

The exchange not only brought “kilig” to the audience, but also to the show’s hosts, with mainstay Jolina Magdangal saying, “Ang ganda. Kinilig ako ngayong umaga.”

Directed by Mikhail Red, “Block Z”, which follows a group of university students who try to survive the undead, is set to hit theaters nationwide on Wednesday, January 29. It also stars Ina Raymundo, Ian Veneracion, Maris Racal, and McCoy de Leon.