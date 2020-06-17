“WATCH: Julia Barretto shares life under quarantine in new vlog”

Julia Barretto is back with another vlog.

Julia Barretto is back with another vlog.

For the first time in six months, the actress released a new video on her YouTube channel Just Julia on Tuesday, June 16, where she gave her fans and followers a peak of her life under quarantine.

“It’s good to be back,” she was quoted as saying during the introduction of her vlog.

[embedded content]

“I actually have been thinking what kind of video I really want to share with you guys and I have had a lot of failed attempts to shoot a new vlog, a new update for my channel. But I think I was overthinking things, you know, I was just really nervous that I’m doing things on my own. I just thought it would be also good to really share with you guys some snippets of my life while on quarantine,” she said.

“Today is really going to be really simple. I am still on quarantine, just in preparation for my shoot next week. I go back to work next week, and I think this is the perfect time to really show you guys what I do in a day,” she added.

As of this writing, Julia’s vlog has been viewed for more than 142,000 times.

Julia, who started vlogging in September last year, now has more than 218,000 subscribers.