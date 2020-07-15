“WATCH: K Brosas turns emotional as she reveals daughter is a lesbian in new vlog”

K Brosas said she fully supports her daughter’s sexual preference.

K Brosas turned emotional in a new vlog as she made a big revelation about her daughter Crystal being a lesbian.

According to K, she had known about her daughter’s sexuality even when she was still in high school and that announcing the news a day before she turned 44 as her way of showing her acceptance towards her.

“I am proud of my daughter. I don’t care kung anong sexual preference niya etc. FYI, matagal ko nang alam at matagal na niyang gustong sabihin sa lahat. Sabi ko sure ka ba now? Dedma ako sa sasabihin ng iba. Kaya ito na ‘yon. I love you anak. This is my gift kahit ako may bday,” she wrote.

The “ Tawag Ng Tanghalan ” hurado also made it clear that her decision to announce the sexuality of her daughter through a vlog is not any way to gain clout.

“I didn’t do this dahil sa ‘clout’ keme. Juice ko, 2010 pako nagsimula mag-vlog kahit wala pang pera. Tinigil ko lang at bumalik uli 3 or 2 yrs ago. FYI Lang. Wala lang akong gana now mag-vlog kasi ginagawa na ng lahat. Pero after nito babalik ako na may orig na content bow,” she stated.

In another tweet, K said that despite receiving negative comments, she still chooses to look at the brighter side of things knowing a lot of people support her.

She wrote: “As expected may Burberry light na di magandang comments tulad ng ‘isa na nga Lang anak mo, di kapa mabibigyan ng apo’ at “sayang naman sha maganda pa naman” etc. Dedma na. Hehe. Dahil sandamakmak naman ang magandang nababasa ko. Bow. Labyu all!”

K likewise encouraged parents to accept the sexuality of their children just like she did with her own daughter.

“Please sa mga parents na nagtatakwil sa mga anak nila dahil di nila kaya sa paninindigan nila na ah bakla, tomboy or whatsoever ‘yung anak nila, maawa naman po kayo sa mga anak niyo. Tsaka anak niyo ‘yan eh. Nagkataon lang. Hindi naman sa ano. Nagmamalaki ako. Tomboy ‘yan. Wala akong pakialam. Napakatalented,” she said in her vlog.

Meanwhile, K’s daughter penned a lengthy post post on Instagram narrating her coming out story.

“Being in the closet for years was hard. There were lots of struggles, challenges, and pain that molded me into the person I am now. It affected my music creation, human interaction, and also with my lovelife. There was an inner argument with myself in high school—where I told myself, “Is this wrong? Maybe I should try with boys.” Believe me, I tried. But it was not working,” she wrote.

She went on: “I was being the person that I am not just to push myself to boys. And at the end, I realize that being gay will never be choice. You should NEVER force yourself to be straight because being gay IS NOT WRONG in the first place.”

Recalling how she came out to her mom, she stated: “During college, I had an unexpected chance to come out to my Mom. July 7, 2017. Although she knew firsthand, it was me who confirmed to her that it was true. That time, I cried and she accepted me with open arms. No judgment, no doubts—only unconditional love. And it was one of the best days of my life.”

She added: “And now, look at me. Posting this in public. Letting the world know the real me with my Mom by my side. No more hiding, no more pain, and no more pretending. Wala na kong dapat katakutan. Dahil ngayon, ang sarap, ang saya, at ang ginhawa sa pakiramdam na tapos na. Nanalo na ko. Masaya na ko.”

Crystal ended her post by saying she will use her voice as a platform to raise awareness for the LGBTBQIA+ community.

“And now, I can proudly say that I’m a LESBIAN. Along with this, I will use my voice for the unheard in the LGBT community. I will use my platform in raising awareness and educating the people with the rights we should be granted. Hindi lang to para sakin, kundi para sa aking komunidad. Laban ninyo ay laban ko. At ang kaligayahan ninyo ay kaligayahan ko din,” she wrote.

Crystal Brosas is K’s only child.