“WATCH: K-Pop group BTS’ “ON” music video premiere with 1.5 million simultaneous viewers”

BTS has set the record for the most number of peak viewers on YouTube premiere with 500,000 people watching it simultaneously.

K-Pop group BTS has achieved a new milestone as the video for “ON” off their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 has reached more than ten million views in less than an hour — making it one of their fastest.

The music video for BTS’ “ON,” which is said to have religious references (such as the bible story of Noah’s Ark) and cinematic/literary influences like “The Hunger Games,” “The Lord of the Flies” and “Maze Runner,” has been described by ARMYs as a cinematic experience.

Watch the video below:

On Twitter, Kevin Allocca, Head of Culture & Trends on YouTube, revealed that BTS beat the record for the highest number of peak viewers on YouTube premiere with 1.5 million watching the music video simultaneously.

Confirmed: This officially set the new record for peak viewers on a YT premiere, besting the previous record by more than 500,000 viewers https://t.co/DJaYeocSrn — Kevin Allocca (@shockallocca) February 27, 2020

Just recently, BTS performed “ON” at the Grand Central Station via Tonight with Jimmy Fallon.

As of writing, BTS’ music video for “ON” has already reached 25 million views.

Composed of members V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM, and J-Hope, BTS has become of the biggest K-Pop groups today.