“WATCH: K-Pop group BTS performs on ‘America’s Got Talent’”

BTS finds their way to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage.

South Korean superstars BTS graced the America’s Got Talent stage for a performance of their latest hit “Dynamite.”

Performing before the song ahead of the reality competition’s announcement of the contestants who made it to the Top 10, the boys did their dance routine at what appears to be a vintage amusement park-inspired set.

[embedded content]

This is not the first time BTS performed “Dynamite” before an American audience as the boys of BTS stepped on the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for a performance of the said song.

Just this month, BTS performed the funky hit for the Recording Academy’s (GRAMMYs) Press Play At Home edition.

Composed of RM, Jin, Suga J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, BTS is one of the most celebrated K-Pop acts in the world.

The group is also the first South Korean group to top the Billboard Hot 100.