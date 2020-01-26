“WATCH: K-Pop group WINNER surprises Pinoy fans by performing ‘Tala’”

Korean boy group WINNER surprised their fans during the Manila leg of their “Cross Tour” show by performing Philippines’ current dance craze “Tala.”
Initially, the group’s main dancer Hoon solely performed “Tala” on stage. He was later on joined by the other members of the group.
TALA – Winner vers. #WINNERCROSSTOURManila #WinnerCrossTourinManila pic.twitter.com/a33FVcwnMe
— MINO TODAY (@redsvibe) January 25, 2020
Sarah Geronimo’s “Tala” took the country by storm after a flash mob of the song went viral on social media.
This is WINNER’s third visit in the Philippines after they came to the country in November 2018 and became the headline act of 2NE1’s “All or Nothing” concert in 2014.